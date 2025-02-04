Former Dodgers All-Star Predicted to Betray LA, Sign With NL West Rival on $5M Deal
J.D. Martinez is a unique position. He is a full-time designated hitter, aging, and still searching for a new home for the 2025 season.
Most teams already have a DH in place but there is one rival of the former Los Angeles Dodgers All-Star that could sneak in and sign Martinez on a one-year, $5 million deal, according to Just Baseball's Ryan Finkelstein.
"If Martinez wants to extend his career, and play for a contender, maybe there is a place for him in the Padres lineup. San Diego is clearly strapped for cash, and they have a hole to fill at DH," Finkelstein wrote. "Maybe Martinez takes a discount based on his past earnings to play for the Padres."
Martinez will turn 38 next August, but he remains a threat at the plate. As recently as 2023, he earned an All-Star selection after hitting 33 home runs with a 135 wRC+ over 113 games.
While his 2024 numbers were less impressive (16 home runs, 108 wRC+), a late-season slump dragged down what had been a solid year. Advanced metrics, including an 86th-percentile xwOBA and a 94th-percentile barrel rate, suggest he still has the ability to be a productive power hitter.
The only thing preventing the Padres from potentially signing Martinez is payroll.
"The Padres need more bats, especially to help out in the power department against left-handed pitching. They’re also lucky enough to have an opening at DH," Leo Morganstern of Just Baseball added. "At the beginning of last season, they had to reserve the spot for Manny Machado, who was recovering from surgery and couldn’t play third base early in the year.
"The problem, of course, is that the Padres are looking to slash payroll this winter. A.J. Preller has long prioritized more flexible defenders, and that could be especially true as he looks to fill multiple holes on a limited budget. A full-time DH like Martinez might be a luxury San Diego can’t afford."
There is still time for Martinez to find a team but he should want to avoid a situation like last year when he didn't sign with the New York Mets until March 24.
The three-time Silver Slugger winner has a career slash line of .283/.348/.516 across parts of 14 seasons with 331 home runs and 1,071 RBIs. He also won a World Series title with the Red Sox in 2018.