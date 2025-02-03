Dodgers Free Agent Jack Flaherty Won't Return, Signs With AL Central Squad
Los Angeles Dodgers free agent pitcher Jack Flaherty has signed with the Detroit Tigers.
The right-hander has signed a two-year, $35 million deal to once again pitch for the Tigers.
Flaherty is no stranger to Detroit, as he started the 2024 season with the Tigers. In his 18 appearances, Flaherty threw 133 strikeouts to only 19 walks over 106.2 innings with an ERA of 2.95.
He was traded to the Dodgers minutes before the 2024 MLB trade deadline and became a key part of their run to the franchise’s eighth World Series victory. His numbers for L.A. stayed impressive with a 3.58 ERA over 55.1 innings pitched in 10 appearances.
Flaherty started his career as a member of the St. Louis Cardinals for seven seasons before being dealt to the Baltimore Orioles in 2023. 2024 represented a year where the right-hander had to prove himself once again after a down season.
Flaherty did just that, splitting time between the Tigers and the Dodgers, as the Burbank, CA native fulfilled a childhood dream by helping the Dodgers deliver a championship.
In five outings in October, Flaherty went 1-2 over 22 innings pitched striking out 15 batters to only nine walks.
Although Flaherty was only a member of the Dodgers for a short amount of time, he will be remembered for his play in the postseason and helping deliver a ring to his hometown team.
