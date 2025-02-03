Dodgers Fan Favorite Free Agent Could Sign With Yankees
There is one team that should not be associated with a Los Angeles Dodgers fan favorite, but there is.
The New York Yankees are reportedly interested in Kiké Hernández, according to Mark W. Sanchez of the New York Post.
"A source said the Yankees have inquired on Hernandez, whom they also asked about last winter," Sanchez wrote.
If Dodgers fan get their way, Hernández isn't going anywhere. During DodgerFest on Saturday, fans erupted in a Kiké chant while president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman and general manager Brandon Gomes fielded questions.
Friedman told the fans that "the door will never be closed on Kiké."
Gomes added to Friedman's statement saying the Dodgers would talk to Hernández soon about a potential reunion.
“A lot of it is just making sure he and his family feel like it’s the best position for him,” Gomes said. “But we’ll have those conversations.”
Hernández has also been vocal about his desire to return to the Dodgers.
“I would love to be back,” Hernández said while at a partnership event at Raising Canes. “I truly believe that — we won the World Series a couple days ago — but I truly believe that this team is gonna be even better next year with all the pitching reinforcements.”
In an appearance on The Shop, the super utility player spoke about his preferred destination.
“From the moment I got to L.A., it was a humbling experience for me to have a fanbase that embraces me and loves me the way that they do,” he said. “The support. I’m a guy that I’m probably a better player than what the back of my card says numbers-wise. I bring more to the table than my stats, and the way that they love me, you’d think that I am the best player on the field each and every day I step on a baseball field.”
The 33-year-old utility player is a postseason hero who played a key role in the Dodgers' World Series victory. However, his performance in the regular season has been more average, posting a .643 OPS from 2022 to 2024.
Sanchez, however, doesn't think Hernández will sign with the Yankees.
"The most likely destination for Hernandez, though, is probably back in Los Angeles," Sachez added, "and the Dodgers will have open roster spots when they are able to slide injured players to the 60-day injured list."