Former Dodgers All-Star Predicted to Sign With Yankees
Former Los Angeles Dodgers All-Star J.D. Martinez is still unemployed.
Martinez spent the 2023 season with the Dodgers after signing a one-year, $10 million deal. He earned an All-Star selection that year, showcasing an offensive resurgence.
In 113 games, the 36-year-old posted a .271/.321/.572 slash line with 33 home runs and 103 RBIs. His 33 homers marked his highest total in a season since hitting 36 in 2019.
While Martinez is searching for a job ahead of Opening Day, one baseball insider thinks he could end up staying in New York, but with the Yankees. With Giancarlo Stanton's health in question, the Yankees need a designated hitter.
"With Giancarlo Stanton shelved with elbow tendinitis, the Yankees have reportedly been in contact with veteran J.D. Martinez, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post," writes Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter. "Don't be surprised if a deal gets done in the near future; otherwise, Ben Rice is the leading in-house candidate for an expanded role."
More news: Dodgers All-Star Opens Up on Unfortunate Injury That's Affected Him For 9 Months
Stanton will begin the season on the injured list after receiving platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injections in his elbows this past week, the club announced on Saturday.
Stanton's injury leaves the Yankees searching for a designated hitter, a situation that became even more uncertain on Saturday when infielder DJ LeMahieu strained his left calf during the team's 9-3 Grapefruit League win over the Astros.
"In the wake of Stanton’s injury, the Yankees reportedly have had contact with free-agent slugger J.D. Martinez, who slashed .235/.320/.406 with 16 homers and 69 RBIs in 120 games for the Mets last year," writes MLB.com's Bryan Hoch. "Other DH options in camp include catcher/first baseman Ben Rice, outfielder Everson Pereira, catcher/infielder J.C. Escarra and first baseman/outfielder Dom Smith."
More news: Dodgers' $13 Million All-Star Reveals How He Turned Around Once Struggling Career
Before the 2024 season, Martinez signed a one-year, $12 million contract with the New York Mets. While he made an immediate impact in Queens, his production declined significantly in August, and he finished the season hitting just .166.
By the time the Mets reached the National League Championship Series against the Dodgers, Martinez had lost his role as the team's designated hitter.
Martinez is a six-time All-Star and three-time Silver Slugger award winner.
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.