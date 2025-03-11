Former Dodgers All-Star Rejected Contract Offer From NL Rival to Remain Free Agent
A former Los Angeles Dodgers All-Star is contemplating retirement after reportedly turning down a contract offer from the Atlanta Braves.
According to a new report from Francys Romero, Yasmani Grandal declined the offer "about a month ago."
"He is hoping for other opportunities in the near future, but if those don’t materialize, he may be considering retirement," Romero stated in a post on X.
Grandal is coming off a solid year with the Pittsburgh Pirates. In 72 games, Grandal slashed .228/.304/.400, producing a .704 OPS and 95 wRC+.
More news: Dave Roberts Seems to Hint at Dodgers Outfielder Being Left Off Opening Day Roster
The Braves' starting catcher, Sean Murphy, suffered a cracked rib after being hit by a pitch on Feb. 27 and is expected to be sidelined for 4-6 weeks. If another projected starting catcher goes down with an injury, it could drive up demand and make Grandal’s next offer too enticing to pass up.
Grandal, a 13-year MLB veteran, has appeared in 1,307 games since making his debut in 2012. He has played for the Padres, Dodgers, Brewers, White Sox, and Pirates. A switch-hitter, Grandal last earned an All-Star selection in 2019, with his first coming in 2015. Over his career, he has tallied 194 home runs and 592 RBIs.
Last season, the Pirates signed Grandal to a one-year, $2.5 million deal.
The Braves aren’t the only team dealing with injuries behind the plate.
More news: Dave Roberts Reveals $182 Million Pitcher Likely to Start Opening Day in LA
Mets catcher Francisco Alvarez sustained a fractured left hamate bone, sidelining him for 6-8 weeks, manager Carlos Mendoza told reporters Sunday in Port St. Lucie, Florida. Meanwhile, the Diamondbacks lost Jose Herrera — who was competing for a backup role — after he injured his wrist in a home plate collision the same day.
Grandal has been widely recognized for his pitch-framing skills. Since Statcast began tracking the stat, he leads all catchers with 103 framing runs, well ahead of Buster Posey, who sits in second place with 66.
For Grandal, joining the Braves might look a lot more appealing now than it did last month. With Murphy out, he’d have a clear shot at regular playing time — or at least splitting duties. It might only last a few weeks, but it’d still give him a chance to show he belongs in the majors, whether in Atlanta or elsewhere.
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.