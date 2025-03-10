Dave Roberts Seems to Hint at Dodgers Outfielder Being Left Off Opening Day Roster
Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder James Outman is trying to redeem himself after a disastrous sophomore campaign.
Outman struggled with a .147/.256/.265 slash line in 53 games last season and saw limited major league action after mid-May.
This spring training has also been challenging for the Dodgers' top defensive center fielder. Through 26 at-bats, Outman has struck out 14 times. He only has five hits.
Despite hitting a home run Sunday, Outman added two more strikeouts to his stats which circles back to manager Dave Roberts' comments about the outfielder on Friday.
“Early on, he looked really comfortable with kind of a little revamped swing. But right now, he’s swinging and missing a lot. I don’t know if he’s pressing. He just doesn’t look as comfortable,” per Fabian Ardaya at The Athletic.
Outman's decline from his rookie season has been drastic. During the 2023 season, Outman emerged as a promising center fielder, finishing third in Rookie of the Year voting. He ended the year with a .248 batting average, 23 home runs, 70 RBIs, and a 3.3 WAR.
The 2024 season was a complete nightmare.
The 27-year-old saw his batting average plummet to .147, with just 20 hits in 53 games. He was optioned in mid-May, briefly called back up in July, and then recalled in late September just before the postseason.
Through his first 10 Cactus League games, it is more of the same for Outman.
Looking back on previous springs, Outman is strikeout-prone. Last year, he racked up 14 in 14 games, and the year before, he struck out 18 times in 23 contests.
Outman broke camp as the Dodgers' starting center fielder last season but that won't be the story for this year as Andy Pages leap frogged him on the depth chart last season.
“Yeah, it was frustrating,” Outman said this spring. “But I just kind of take it in stride. Use it as fuel. Learn from it. That’s what I’m trying to do.”
Outman is trying to remain confident in his abilities, but the struggles are still evident, and his path back to the Dodgers isn't clear.
However, he is holding steady and continuing to fight for his roster spot.
“My job is still the same. My job is to play baseball. I can’t really read into anything like that. My job is to be James Outman.”
Outman has been informed he'll be part of the team's traveling party to Japan, but it's unlikely he'll get one of the Opening Day roster spots barring multiple injuries.
