Former Dodgers All-Star Slams AL West Squad in Epic Rant
The Seattle Marines had the best pitching staff in Major League Baseball last season.
However, the offense was atrocious and prevented the team from having a magical postseason run. In fact, the Mariners didn't even make the playoffs.
For a team in need of offense this offseason, it's "absurd" that the Mariners didn't offer free-agent Juan Soto, Alex Bregman, or Pete Alonso. All three can change a game with one swing.
One player who wanted to help change the course of the Mariners season was former Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner, who slammed Seattle for its offseason inactivity.
“The fact that they missed the playoffs by one game, and didn’t go out and add an impact bat or two when you have the best pitching staff in baseball," Turner told USA TODAY Sports, “just seems absurd to me."
Turner spent the last two months of the 2024 season in Seattle after the Toronto Blue Jays traded him at the deadline. He wanted to stay with the American League West club but never received a respectable offer, according to Bob Nightengale.
“Honestly, as much as I wanted to be back there," Turner said, “if I was the only piece they brought back in, I would be saying the same thing: What the hell are we doing? Are you trying?
“There’s not going to a better time to go for it. So, I don’t know what they’re doing. I’m very confused. It’s a head-scratcher for me."
Turner ended up signing a one-year, $6 million deal with the Chicago Cubs after spring training started, but based on his comments, he still sounds a little bitter.
“I told them several times this offseason, you have a unicorn of a pitching staff," Turner said. “This might be the best five starting pitchers in the history of the game. I mean, find me a better 5-man. There obviously has been teams that have had elite three guys, right? [Hall of Famers Greg Maddux, Tom Glavine and John Smoltz in Atlanta]. Maybe four guys [Baltimore Orioles’ 20-game winners Jim Palmer, Dave McNally, Bobby Culler and Pat Dobson in 1971]. But five guys?
“There’s never going to be a better time in the history of that franchise to have added a couple of bats to make a run than this year," Turner said, “and they missed it. …
“I thought Alonso was a slam-dunk. How can you not go after him? You kidding me?"
In the end, Turner hit .264 with five home runs and 24 RBIs over 48 games with the Seattle and is moving on to help the Cubs.
