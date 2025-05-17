Former Dodgers All-Star Was Happy to See Former Team Win World Series Without Him
Los Angeles Angels relief pitcher Kenley Jansen recently expressed his happiness over the Los Angeles Dodgers' 2024 World Series Championship.
“I love the Dodgers,” Jansen said to the Orange County Register. “I’m happy for them. I’m happy that, even though I wasn’t there last year, if I want to see anyone win the World Series, I want to see them win the World Series, because I know what the Dodgers meant to me in my career. I have nothing but respect for them.”
The Dodgers signed Jansen as a free agent in 2004, and converted him to a relief pitcher from a catcher. Jansen pitched for the Dodgers from 2010-21, and received All-Star honors in Los Angeles from 2016-18.
The right -hander played for the 2020 World Series winning team as well, though he blew a save in Game 4 and gave up a game-winning run in Game 5. He left after the 2021 season when he couldn't reach a deal with the Dodgers upon the expiration of his contract.
He made 701 appearances for the Dodgers before his departure and kept a 2.37 ERA during his tenure. Jansen led the National League in saves in 2017 with 41 when he placed fifth in NL Cy Young voting, and set a career high of 47 saves the season prior. He received the Trevor Hoffman NL Reliever of the Year in both seasons.
Despite his impressive career numbers, Jansen is currently struggling on an Angels team whose bullpen has an MLB worst 6.91 ERA this season.
He has a record of 0-2 and a 6.00 ERA with 12 strikeouts through 12 innings pitched. The four home runs he's given up this year match his tally from last year in 43.2 less innings.
Jansen returned to Dodger Stadium for the first time in an Angels uniform on Friday, shutting the door on the Dodgers by recording the final three outs of the Halos' 6-2 win.
