Dodgers Land Coveted All-Star Closer in Key Offseason Move

The Los Angeles Dodgers have added All-Star closer Edwin Diaz.

The Dodgers and Diaz agreed to a deal, and now the three-time All-Star heads to Los Angeles.

The Athletic's Will Sammon was the first to report.

Edwin Diaz and the Los Angeles Dodgers are in agreement on a deal, league source tells The Athletic. — Will Sammon (@WillSammon) December 9, 2025

According to ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan, the Dodgers and Diaz agreed to a three-year, $69 million contract.

Closer Edwin Díaz's deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers is for three years and $69 million, sources tell ESPN. The Dodgers, who were targeting bullpen help this winter, got the best closer on the market, setting a new AAV record for relievers. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 9, 2025

Passan also added that Diaz's contract sets a new AAV record for relievers, which is $23 million per season.

The Dodgers were targeting a reliever this offseason, and they got arguably the biggest and best this winter.

Los Angeles was in desperate need of addressing a problem that nearly doomed their postseason: the bullpen. Heading into the postseason in 2025, the Dodgers' bullpen was far and away their biggest weakness, marked by their high ERAs, blown saves and inconsistency from top to bottom, particularly in high-leverage situations during the postseason and certainly down the stretch of the regular season.

One of their biggest offseason additions prior to the 2025 season, Tanner Scott, was supposed to fill their bullpen; instead, he only exacerbated the situation. He had a career-worst season, which is why the Dodgers were so adamant in bringing in a closer like Diaz.

If Scott can bounce back in 2026 and Díaz continues to dominate, the Dodgers’ bullpen — and their ninth-inning outlook — could be the best in baseball.

Diaz enters Los Angeles with 253 career saves and a 2.82 career ERA. Last season, the right-handed reliever recorded a 1.63 ERA, 98 strikeouts and a 0.87 WHIP in 66.1 innings.

