MLB Insider Identifies Dodgers’ Top Priority This Offseason

Much of the focus on the Los Angeles Dodgers' potential moves in free agency has been centered around bringing in outfielder Kyle Tucker in a splash move that fans have grown accustomed to the Dodgers making.

However, the Dodgers — who are focused on signing free agents to shorter-term, higher average annual value deals — are more likely than not to miss out on the Kyle Tucker Sweepstakes.

Instead, writes Bleacher Report's Tim Kelly, the Dodgers should turn their focus towards adding a viable late-inning reliever.

The Dodger bullpen was a disaster in 2025, holding the 10th-worst team bullpen ERA with a 4.27. In the postseason, Roberts often turned to starting pitchers Roki Sasaki and Emmet Sheehan rather than his bullpen, a clear sign of a breakdown in trust.

The Dodgers brought in Tanner Scott ahead of the 2025 season to be their closer, but with an MLB-high 10 blown saves and a 4.74, Scott largely disappointed and was held out of the entire postseason with a mysterious lower-body injury. The Dodgers will likely demote Scott to more of a setup role and bring in a more trustworthy option as their go-to closer.

"Roki Sasaki helped the Dodgers get by late in games during the postseason, but he's going to be a starter. And the bullpen in Los Angeles is clearly the biggest obstacle standing in the way of a three-peat," Kelly wrote for Bleacher Report. "Alex Vesia will be back after missing the World Series due to the tragic passing of his baby. The Dodgers can hope for a rebound from Tanner Scott, who had a disastrous first season after signing a four-year, $72 million deal. But the Dodgers would be best betting on Vesia, Scott and Blake Treinen to be set-up men for an elite closer."

Former San Diego Padres closer Robert Suarez is an intriguing option at closer for the Dodgers, as the aging two-time All-Star would likely be open to signing the kind of short-term deal the Dodgers are interested in.

The MLB Winter Meetings, which begin Sunday, will provide insight into just how aggressive the Dodgers intend to be in free agency and in the trade market.

