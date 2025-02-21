Former Dodgers All-Star, World Series Champion Pitcher Signs With AL Contender
The Kansas City Royals have added former Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Ross Stripling on a minor league deal with an invitation to big league spring training, the club announced Wednesday.
Stripling is seen as a depth piece for the pitching staff but he doesn't mind having to earn his spot on the big league roster.
“This always felt like a good spot,” Stripling said. “Love what they did last year, I’ve always loved competing against a lot of guys in this locker room, and kind of lo and behold, finally were able to sync up and make it happen. Within three hours, I was on a plane with my two little kids. And here we are.
“This feels right. Definitely excited about the opportunity. I know a lot of things have to go well, but I’m ready physically.”
Stripling spent last season with the Athletics, recording a 6.01 ERA across 22 appearances (14 starts), and was also dealing with an elbow strain and a back strain.
The right-hander got off to a strong start with the Dodgers, earning an All-Star selection in 2018. He recorded a 3.01 ERA over 134.1 innings with Toronto in 2022 but struggled during his time with the Giants and A’s over the past two seasons.
With nine years of MLB experience, Stripling has posted a 4.17 ERA across 248 appearances, including 129 starts.
“When you look at my baseball card stats, I don’t have anything that I can say I’m proud of, really,” Stripling said. “But if you look at some underlying stats, some of the analytical stuff, I threw the ball as well as I’ve ever thrown, and that was frustrating.”
The Royals have been looking to add depth to their pitching staff, and Stripling brings plenty of experience to their big league camp. He has spent time as a reliever for contending teams, giving Kansas City a potential option for a swingman or long relief role.
Stripling has postseason experience out of the bullpen, having pitched in the playoffs with the Dodgers in 2016, 2017, and 2019, as well as with the Blue Jays in 2020.
“He’s a proven Major League pitcher,” manager Matt Quatraro said. “I've seen a lot of him over the years. He has unique pitch characteristics, a really high arm slot, good breaking balls, throws a ton of strikes.”
Stripling will throw his first bullpen with the Royals on Friday and be ready to take the ball whenever his number called, no matter what the situation is.
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.