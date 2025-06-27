Former Dodgers Discuss 'Refreshing' Moves to New Organizations
Ross Stripling and Gavin Lux, both former players for the Los Angeles Dodgers, discussed moving to new organizations in a recent appearance on Foul Territory.
Both Stripling and Lux were drafted by the Dodgers, and spent the first few years of their careers with the L.A. organization.
Throughout Stripling's five seasons in L.A., he sported a 3.68 ERA across 420.2 innings and made one All-Star appearance. He was drafted by L.A. in the fifth round of the 2012 MLB Draft.
In August 2020, the Dodgers traded Stripling to the Toronto Blue Jays in exchange for Kendall Williams and Ryan Noda.
Stripling, who announced his retirement from professional baseball in May, explained why the move to a new team was actually beneficial for his career.
"I went from L.A. to Toronto and it ended up being such a good thing for me getting news eyes on me," Stripling said. "Even though the Dodgers had set me up for success and had really unlocked a lot of things in me, it had kind of gotten stale in what I was doing over there. And you get over to new coaching, new ideas, and new things, and I kind of took off to another level."
The Dodgers traded Lux last offseason to the Cincinnati Reds. The move came just days after the defending champions signed KBO infielder Hyeseong Kim to a three-year, $12.5 million deal.
While Lux was still penciled in as the Dodgers' starting second baseman, he was dealt to the Reds just months after the 2024 World Series.
Lux expressed gratitude for the trade as he's blossomed into a new role on a young Cincinnati squad. He's hitting .270 with four home runs, 35 runs batted in, and a .749 OPS in his inaugural season with the Reds.
"Sometimes it's refreshing getting around new people, new voices, and just trying to hear what guys think," Lux said.
