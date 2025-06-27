Former Dodgers Fan Favorite Calls 2024 World Series Complete Mismatch With Yankees
Former Los Angeles Dodgers reliever Joe Kelly may not be signed to a team this season, but he's made it clear where his loyalties lie.
Kelly didn't pitch in the postseason after being sidelined by injury, but that didn't stop him from explaining why he believes the 2024 World Series between the Dodgers and New York Yankees was a complete mismatch in a recent appearance on Foul Territory.
"I thought it was the same thing as the 2018 World Series when I was on the Red Sox," Kelly said. "They're batting Kiké Hernández fourth in the lineup, are you kidding me? I told them to their faces, that's why they love me. I said, 'Bro you guys are batting Kiké fourth and platooning guys in the World Series.' This is the best the National League had to offer? The Red Sox, I mean it's just a whole different team.
"And then I said the same thing about the Yankees when I was on the Dodgers. This is just a completely different mismatch of a team. And that's what happens. That's what happens in baseball. That's why there needs to be a playoff re-ranking. Because you need the two best teams like the Padres and the Dodgers to play in the World Series. That's it. There's no other way around it. You can't have the best two teams match up in the first round in anything.
"People's feelings get hurt, but I don't give a crap. It's the truth."
Kelly spent parts of five seasons with the Dodgers since first joining the team in 2019. While it's unclear whether Kelly will retire or sign with a team in 2025, the reliever revealed he will only play for the Dodgers.
Last season, Kelly sported a 4.78 ERA with 35 strikeouts to 16 walks across 32 innings of work. During the Dodgers' 2020 postseason run, Kelly posted a 2.45 ERA.
The Dodgers are reportedly looking to add a reliever, but it remains to be seen whether the defending champions considering bringing back Kelly.
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on Sl.