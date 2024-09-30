Former Dodgers Executive Fired Following Another Poor Season
Farhan Zaidi was fired as the San Francisco Giants president of baseball operations Monday. Zaidi left his position as general manager of the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2018 to join the division rivals.
Zaidi was let go by San Francisco despite a guaranteed year remaining on his contract. His departure follows the Giants missing the playoffs for the third straight season.
The Giants finished fourth in the National League with an 80-82 record. In the Zaidi era, San Francisco earned a 453-417 record from 2019-24.
With Zaidi as president of baseball operations, the Giants recorded just one winning season and a single postseason appearance.
"We have made the decision to part ways with Farhan Zaidi,” Giants chairman Greg Johnson said in a statement released Monday. "We appreciate Farhan's commitment to the organization and his passion for making an impact in our community during his six years with the Giants."
"Ultimately, the results have not been what we had hoped, and while that responsibility is share by all of us, we have decided that a change is necessary," Johnson continued. "While these decisions are not easy, we believe it is time for new leadership to elevate our team so we can consistently contend for championships. I wish Farhan and his family nothing but the best moving forward."
The Giants simultaneously announced Zaidi's replacement in franchise star Buster Posey. Zaidi's departure is the second leadership change since 2023. The Giants parted ways with manager Gabe Kapler last season.
Zaidi was named the general manager of the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2014. Under Zaidi, the Dodgers made its first World Series appearance in 29 years. The Dodgers lost both World Series appearances in the Zaidi era in 2017 and 2018.
Between 2017 and 2018, Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman lost Zaidi, farm director Kapler, and vice president of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulous to promotions at rival clubs.
Following Zaidi's departure, the Dodgers' general manager position wasn't filled until 2022. The vacant position left Friedman responsible for big and small tasks in the front office.
Brandon Gomes was promoted from pitching coordinator to farm director to assistant general manager all before assuming his current role as the Dodgers general manager.
Gomes most notably executed the three-team trade that added utility man Tommy Edman to the Dodgers clubhouse. Gomes also was the mastermind responsible for the signing of Teoscar Hernández in last winter's free agency market.