Former Dodgers Fan Favorite Justin Turner Discussing Reunion With His Team
The Seattle Mariners are looking to re-sign former Los Angeles Dodgers All-Star Justin Turner this offseason. Turner joined the Mariners in July after he was traded to Seattle from the Toronto Blue Jays before the deadline.
During the second half of the season with Seattle, the 39-year-old showed he had more left in the tank as he slashed .264/.363/.403 with 42 hits, 22 runs, five home runs, and 24 RBIs over 48 games. Turner, who turns 40 later this month, previously stated his intent to play next season in September.
Mariners general manager Justin Hollander confirmed at the MLB GM Meetings that the team has been in talks with Turner since the season ended.
“We’ve already had discussions with JT and reiterated our interest that we expressed at the end of the season,” Hollander said, via Daniel Kramer of MLB.com.
“He's a player that connected with a lot of different parts of our clubhouse and really did make a connection with our team, with our coaches [and] with our front office,” Hollander said. “We'd love to have JT back.”
Turner previously spent the bulk of his career with the Dodgers, playing for the team from 2014-22. With the Dodgers, Turner rose from initially signing with the team on a minor league contract to signing a four-year, $64 million deal and becoming an MLB All-Star just a few seasons later.
Over his time with the Dodgers, Turner was a two-time MLB All-Star, appeared in three World Series, and became a World Series champion in 2020. In 2017, Turner became the National League Championship Series MVP for the Dodgers as he hit .333 with two home runs and seven RBIs. Turner broke the Dodgers franchise single-postseason RBI record that year.
In addition to his play on the field, Turner emerged as a fan favorite in Los Angeles thanks to his work in the community. Turner and his wife, Kourtney, founded the Justin Turner Foundation, which has served the city of Los Angeles in helping homeless veterans and children fighting diseases. The foundation is partner of the LA Marathon, and January 22, 2019 was named "Justin Turner Day" by the Los Angeles City Council because of his contributions to the community.
Since the Dodgers declined Turner's option following the 2022 season, Turner has gone on to play for the Boston Red Sox, Blue Jays, and Mariners.