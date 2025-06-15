Former Dodgers Fan Favorite Justin Turner Going Viral After Inappropriate Celebration
Former Los Angeles Dodgers star Justin Turner was involved in an interesting celebration this season that created controversy and captured the attention of MLB fans.
Turner is on the Chicago Cubs roster, serving as a veteran bat off the bench who occasionally plays as a designated hitter.
During Thursday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the Cubs' broadcast, done by Marquee Sports Network, did a segment on the fan of the game.
More news: Dodgers Star Mookie Betts Reveals He Thought He Would Play for Padres
Announcers Boog Sciambi and Jim Deshaies were on the call and introduced the Fan of the Game, who was Turner, celebrating a home run from Seiya Suzuki.
The former Dodger was at the bottom of the staircase leading to the clubhouse, while Suzuki was at the top of the steps, in the dugout.
Suzuki was doing a dance, and so was Turner, though he was jumping up and down while wearing what appears to be a fake pair of testicles.
There was an extended silence for the broadcasters, who did not comment on Turner's celebration, but rather used their next words to talk about the play on the field.
Baseball players are known for having interesting celebrations and inside jokes. They are typically used to create a bond and a feeling of closeness among the team.
Some of them are as lewd as what Turner did, though it is rare to see one captured on a major television broadcast.
More news: Dodgers Star Makes Shocking Admission About Padres in 2024 NLDS
Marquee Sports Network and the Cubs did not issue a statement after the airing of the segment.
Turner's main role on the Cubs is providing a veteran, experienced presence in the clubhouse, but this might not have been what the team had in mind as far as leadership goes.
This isn't the first time that a Turner celebration was scrutinized. After the Dodgers won the 2020 World Series, he joined the team for the celebration despite testing positive for COVID-19.
Turner was told to isolate, but he couldn't help himself from celebrating.
He was criticized in the media for ignoring the protocols, especially given the circumstances of the pandemic.
Turner added another controversy to his reputation, but this time it didn't come with health risks.
More news: Dodgers Manager Reveals New Timeline for Shohei Ohtani Pitching Return
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.