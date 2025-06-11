Dodgers Manager Reveals New Timeline for Shohei Ohtani Pitching Return
Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts provided a new update on megastar Shohei Ohtani's pitching return as the team deals with several pitching injuries.
On Tuesday, before the Dodgers' second game of their series against the San Diego Padres, Ohtani threw three simulated innings totaling 44 pitches and six strikeouts.
The outing left Dave Roberts impressed and hinting at a return to the mound soon for Ohtani.
Roberts told reporters there is a "north of zero" chance Ohtani makes his 2025 pitching debut before the All-Star break.
According to Alden Gonzalez of ESPN, Ohtani could return as a two or three-inning spot starter, easing his way back from injury while taking on big league hitting.
The Dodgers, despite dealing with multiple injuries, have remained extremely patient with Ohtani's return to pitching and fought off urges to put him back too soon.
"It's tempting," Roberts said regarding bringing back Ohtani soon.
"I'm sure Shohei is tempted to just rip the Band-Aid off for a big league game. But I think we've done a good job of just being patient. And truth be told, I don't know if anyone knows the right time to get him in a big league game. But we're still being very careful."
The Dodgers' arms were bitten by the injury bug this season. Blake Snell, Tyler Glasnow, and Clayton Kershaw have missed sizable portions of the season on the injured list.
Los Angeles already had several injured pitchers even before the season started — though most were from the bullpen — but during the season, their starters got injured in bunches.
The Dodgers have used several different starting pitchers to cope, promoting marginal prospects to fill the immediate need and make spot starts.
A name that has gone under the radar pitching-wise is Ohtani, who has not pitched in Dodger blue yet.
It appears that could change sooner rather than later.
