Former Dodgers Fan Favorite Shockingly Released By Red Sox, Could LA Sign Him?
The Los Angeles Dodgers could be in for a reunion with a fan favorite.
On Friday, the Boston Red Sox released right-handed pitcher Walker Buehler. The move came nearly a week after manager Alex Cora announced Buehler would no longer be in the starting rotation.
The right-hander was moved to the bullpen after sporting a 5.405 ERA across 112.1 innings pitched for the Red Sox this season.
If Buehler joins a team by Sept. 1, he would be postseason-eligible. While the Dodgers have plenty of pitchers, injuries have plagued the staff all season and adding a familiar face to the roster could be beneficial come October.
Buehler signed a one-year, $21.05 million deal with the Red Sox last offseason. The Dodgers chose not to tag the right-hander with a qualifying offer, which allowed him to explore his options in free agency rather than begrudgingly take the deal from LA.
The 31-year-old spoke about his free agency process and was recently given his World Series ring when the Dodgers played at Fenway Park in July.
“It was an interesting situation,” Buehler to the Orange County Register. “There’s obviously two sides to that situation. We (Buehler and the Dodgers) had conversations about it. We talked through it. And they went and signed guys that they wanted to sign. And I signed with a place that I wanted to play. It kind of is what it is.”
As the postseason quickly approaches, the Dodgers could bring back the fan favorite for the stretch run. Buehler played a crucial role for LA last October, mainly out of necessity.
The Dodgers entered the postseason with just three healthy starting pitchers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Jack Flaherty and Walker Buehler. The right-hander had a 5.38 ERA last season, but elevated his performance when the lights shined brightest.
Buehler famously came out to close the ninth in Game 5 of the World Series for the Dodgers. LA had run out of relievers in the bullpen, and the right-hander offered to pitch in relief to secure the final three outs of the Fall Classic.
Buehler tossed 10 scoreless innings in the playoffs, which certainly helped the right-hander as he entered free agency last winter.
While his tenure with the Red Sox did not yield the desired outcome, perhaps the Dodgers could give Buehler new life with an autumn breeze not far away.
