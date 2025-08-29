Dave Roberts Calls Out Dodgers for Losing Focus During Slump: 'It's Inexcusable'
The Los Angeles Dodgers fumbled a nine-game lead in the National League West from July to August.
At the end of June, the Dodgers boasted the best offense in baseball but have struggled to find that dominance at the plate across the last two months. And now, the San Diego Padres are right back in the division race.
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts blamed his team’s recent downfall on their complacency as the reigning World Series champions.
“I just think we didn’t, we haven’t – I just don’t think we’ve put in the focus,” Roberts said to Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register. “To be quite honest, I just don’t think we had the urgency or focus that we needed to have. That’s just the bottom line – because when the standings started to get interesting then our guys certainly have ramped up their quality of at-bat. The offensive performance has ticked up.”
“It’s not something I like saying. But I just don’t see any other reason – given the talent we have – why we have been a bottom-five offense for two months. For our talent, that’s just inexcusable,” Roberts added.
It is true that there has been an offensive slump across the board for the Dodgers. Plunkett highlighted how Los Angeles has fallen in the rankings of several batting metrics (that they used to lead) in the last two months.
Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman told Plunkett he agrees with Roberts, admitting there has been a lack of focus on the team.
Friedman also identified two factors he believes are impacting the Dodgers’ offensive success, which were hitting with runners in scoring position and making contact with velocity in the strike zone.
“Obviously, he’s (Roberts) closer to it,” Friedman said to Plunkett. “I think any time you’re not hitting, it’s going to look like there’s a lack of urgency. Sometimes there’s some truth to that.”
“But there is no doubt that for a six-, seven-, eight-week period we were underperforming our offensive talent,” Friedman added.
The Dodgers are also competing without one of their best hitters, Max Muncy.
Plunkett pointed out that Los Angeles’ offensive slump seemed to have started after Muncy injured his knee on July 2.
Fortunately, Muncy is expected to return from the IL sometime this week and could help the Dodgers turn this slump around.
