Former Dodgers Fan Favorite Traded to Yankees in Blockbuster Move

Cody Bellinger gets a boost with the Yankees.



LH Power Ranks

Yankee Stadium: 3rd

Wrigley Field: 23rd



I'm not saying he'll approach his 47 or 39 from his first three seasons, but pushing 30 HR is reasonable.



Below is his spray chart overlayed at Yankee Stadium.#FantasyBaseball pic.twitter.com/kYycLPE1Oh