Former Dodgers Fan Favorite Traded to Yankees in Blockbuster Move
Cody Bellinger in on the move again.
The former Los Angeles Dodgers fan favorite is heading to the Bronx, as the New York Yankees have acquired the outfielder/first baseman from the Chicago Cubs. Per reports, Bellinger will play center field, with Aaron Judge moving to right field.
The Yankees are sending right-handed pitcher Cody Poteet to Chicago for Bellinger and $5 million. Bellinger is owed $52.5 million over the next two seasons, so the Yankees are getting a little salary relief from Chicago.
Bellinger had a down year in 2024 after revitalizing his career with the Cubs in 2023. After spending the first six years of his career with the Dodgers — winning a Rookie of the Year award, MVP award, and a World Series championship — Bellinger was non-tendered after the 2022 season. The once dominant Bellinger was a shell of his former self in his final seasons in L.A., and both sides needed a change.
Bellinger ended up signing with the Cubs ahead of the 2023 season, and had a bounce back season, hitting 26 home runs with 97 RBIs and an OPS of .881 in 130 games. He won a Silver Slugger award and finished top-10 in NL MVP voting.
Bellinger earned a three-year contract with the Cubs in free agency before 2024, but struggled again. He hit just 18 home runs with 78 RBIs and an OPS of .751 in 130 games, and became a prime trade candidate this offseason.
The Cubs entered the offseason wanted to offload Bellinger's contract. When they acquired superstar outfielder Kyle Tucker from the Houston Astros last week, a trade of Bellinger became a sure thing.
The Yankees were the most talked about landing spot for Bellinger, as they had a clear need for a left-handed hitting outfielder following the departure of Juan Soto in free agency. While Bellinger is nowhere near Soto in terms of hitting, he's a better defender, and obviously comes at a fraction of the cost.
With Bellinger on the team, as well as left-handed pitcher Max Fried and right-handed reliever Devin Williams, the Yankees are putting together an impressive offseason following the loss of Soto.
While Bellinger isn't the same player he was in 2019 when he hit 47 home runs, drove in 115 RBIs, and had an OPS of 1.035, he should add some length to the Yankees lineup, and could easily be a 25-plus home run hitter in the Bronx.