Former Dodgers Fan Favorite Yasiel Puig Makes Major Announcement
Former Los Angeles Dodgers fan favorite Yasiel Puig made an announcement on social media as he is recovering from an injury suffered in Korea Baseball Organization.
"Right now, as I rehab and recover from an injury from my season in Korea," said Puig, "I decided to start sharing my life like I never have before. From how I got to the US, my time with the Dodgers and all other teams, and my private life- it’s all going to be on my new YouTube channel follow and subscribe on YouTube at YasielPuig66."
Puig was part of an electric six seasons on the Dodgers from 2013 to the 2018 campaign. He brought a division title each season on the team and a pair of National League pennants to LA.
Over the course of his Dodger career, Puig had a slash line of .279/.348/.475 with an OPS of .823. He finished second in Rookie of the Year voting in 2013 and earned his sole All-Star nod the season after.
Puig finished in 15th and 19th place, respectively, in MVP voting during those seasons.
After the 2018 season, Puig was traded with left-hander Alex Wood, catcher Kyle Farmer and outfielder Matt Kemp to the Cincinnati Reds in exchange for right-hander Homer Bailey, infielder Jeter Downs and right-hander Josiah Gray.
Puig would finish out the 2019 season with both the Reds and in Cleveland, batting .267/.327/.458 with an OPS of .785.
After his time in MLB, Puig bounced around the Dominican League, Venezuela, Mexico, and finally Korea.
Puig will be mostly remembered in a Dodgers uniform when it comes to his time in MLB, and his ability to turn it on in the playoffs separated him from many.
During his first World Series run with LA in 2017, Puig batted .286 and added three home runs that October. The next season, Puig would hit .300 with eight RBIs and two home runs.
