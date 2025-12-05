MLB Insider Provides Update on Dodgers' Plan to Reinforce Bullpen

The Los Angeles Dodgers don't have too many weaknesses following their second consecutive World Series title, but there are two that stand out as free agency kicks into high gear.

Both the outfield and the bullpen are viewed as areas in which the Dodgers would like to improve headed into the 2026 season. With only one free agent signing — fan favorite utility player Miguel Rojas — under their belt, the Dodgers have plenty of work to do in order to shore up both the outfield and bullpen.

With several players under lucrative long term contracts, league sources told The Athletic that the Dodgers are looking to "stick to shorter-term frameworks" with many of the free agents they are pursuing. While this would benefit a team with several contracts that will only increase in value over the next decade, many of the top free agents are likely looking for longer term deals, which offer more financial security.

Unfortunately for the Dodgers, they have attempted to sway available free agents to the West Coast, but have been unsuccessful in their attempts so far — even with relief pitchers who have agreed to the kind of short-term contracts that the Dodgers are likely offering.

According to The Athletic's Fabian Ardaya and Katie Woo, the Dodgers courted reliever Raisel Iglesias before he re-signed with the Atlanta Braves on a one-year deal.

The Dodgers also struck out with closer Ryan Helsley, who signed a two-year contract with the Baltimore Orioles. Their most recent rejection came in the form of Devin Williams, who signed a three-year pact with the New York Mets.

The Dodgers are reportedly also interested in San Diego Padres closer Robert Suarez, with all signs pointing towards Los Angeles offering the dominant reliever a short-term deal with a higher average annual value, according to Ardaya and Woo.

The Dodgers have not engaged in discussions with Pete Fairbanks and are likely not able to contend with other teams regarding the market's top reliever, Edwin Diaz, who is likely to sign a long-term deal.

There is plenty of work left for the Dodgers as they look to shore up a bullpen that proved unreliable throughout the 2025 season. With the Winter Meetings beginning this Sunday, the Dodgers could have a more notable free agent class by this time next week.

