Dodgers Place $13 Million All-Star on Injured List as Nightmare Season Continues
The Los Angeles Dodgers have placed right-handed pitcher Kirby Yates on the injured list with lower back pain, retroactive to July 29.
Yates was previously placed on the IL with a hamstring strain in mid-May. He will now make his second stint with a back injury.
Yates is sporting a 4.31 ERA this season with 44 strikeouts across 31.1 innings of work.
The Dodgers also added right-handed pitcher Paul Gervase and Brock Stewart as well as outfielder Alex Call to the active roster.
Gervase is a former 12th-round pick selected by the New York Mets in 2022 and has tossed just 6.1 innings at the MLB level, posting a 4.26 ERA. However, in Triple-A this year, he made 28 appearances, sporting a 3.12 ERA with 63 strikeouts over 40.1 innings pitched.
Stewart and Call were both acquired Thursday just hours before the 3 p.m. deadline. The right-hander has a 2.38 ERA with 41 strikeouts across 34 innings this season. Stewart has been especially dominant against right-handed hitting, allowing opponents from the right side to hit just .104 with an OPS of .327.
With Yates going on the IL, the Dodgers desperately need another right-handed reliever so Stewart's arrival to the bullpen is perfect timing.
As for Call, the outfielder is hitting .274 with three home runs, 26 RBIs and an OPS of .756 on the year.
Many Dodgers fans felt the front office had not done enough with the two acquisitions of Stewart and Call. The latest move involving Yates definitely calls into question the strength of the Dodgers bullpen; however, the team remains confident in their roster for October.
"We feel like what we did with Brock is adding an impact-type right-handed reliever," Dodgers general manager Brandon Gomes said on a conference call Thursday. "We're always in those conversations, and trying to figure out how to make this team better. We felt what we came away with is a strong core of talent we had. We were able to address some needs and make this team better."
