Former Dodgers Flameout Pitcher Open to Playing in Japan Before Returning to MLB
Former Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Noah Syndergaard shared over the summer that he is looking to pitch in MLB again next week. Syndergaard has not pitched since the 2023 season, when he was last with the Dodgers and Cleveland Guardians.
Syndergaard originally signed with the Dodgers on a one-year, $13 million deal prior to the 2023 season. He started 12 games for the Dodgers, and went 1-4 with a 7.16 ERA and 38 strikeouts. He was traded by the deadline to the Guardians, but was released at the end of August after six starts for Cleveland.
More Dodgers News: Dodgers Star Admits Padres Were 'Best Team in Baseball' This Postseason
Since he was released from the Guardians, Syndergaard has yet to find a new home on an MLB team. Syndergaard opened up to Adam Weinrib on "The Baseball Insiders" that he is open to pitching in Japan or Korea for a season as he looks to make his MLB return.
"I'm not picky there at all," Syndergaard told Weinrib. "I'll go with whatever team wants to give me an opportunity, and if that means going to play in Japan or Korea for a year, I think the might actually benefit me a little bit more to get away, block out the noise, give me a mental reset."
Syndergaard added that he is still open to returning to the New York Mets, where he pitched for the majority of his career.
"New York was my home for seven years," Syndergaard said. "I'd be extremely honored, and would love the opportunity to wear that uniform again ... the most important thing is me just getting back to the old version of myself as a pitcher."
Syndergaard was originally a first-round pick by the Toronto Blue Jays in the 2010 MLB Draft, but was traded to the Mets in 2012. Syndergaard made his MLB debut in 2015, the same year the Mets advanced to the World Series. He started the only game the Mets won during that series. He remained with the Mets through the 2021 season, and had his best season in 2016.
During that 2016 season, Syndergaard went 14-9 with a 2.60 ERA and a career-high 218 strikeouts. He made his lone MLB All-Star Game, and finished with a 5.3 WAR.