Former Dodgers Flameout Released by White Sox Amid Comeback Attempt
The trajectory of Noah Syndergaard's career can be measured in dollars and cents.
After the Angels signed the former All-Star to a one-year, $21 million in November 2021, foolishly surrendering a second-round draft pick in the process, he was traded to the Philadelphia Phillies with a 5-8 record and 3.83 ERA after 15 starts.
In December 2022, the Dodgers were willing to bet $13 million that Syndergaard might improve in his second full season following Tommy John surgery on his right elbow. He did not.
Syndergaard went 1-4 with a 7.16 ERA in 12 starts with the Dodgers. He was traded to the Cleveland Guardians in July 2023, made six more starts, and hasn't pitched at the big league level since.
Undeterred, Syndergaard signed a minor league contract with the Chicago White Sox in June. The 32-year-old went back to Camelback Ranch (the spring training facility shared by the White Sox and Dodgers) for the first time in two years.
Although Syndergaard was later re-assigned to the White Sox's Triple-A affiliate, his comeback bid ended there. Sunday, he was released.
Syndergaard pitched only eight innings in his two starts for Triple-A Charlotte, going 0-1 with a 10.13 ERA. He allowed 10 hits, nine runs, and struck out only one batter.
Syndergaard made four starts for the White Sox's Arizona Complex League affiliate, going 1-0 with a 2.93 ERA in four starts.
According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post on Twitter/X, Syndergaard made $30,000 a month while in the minors. He had an opt-out clause if he was not in the majors by Aug. 1, but that proved to be a moot point.
Listed at 6-foot-6 and gifted with the pithy-yet-appropriate nickname "Thor," Syndergaard was among the majors' most intimidating pitchers in his prime. He went 47-31 with a 3.32 ERA in 121 games (120 starts) with the New York Mets from 2015-21.
As a rookie with the Mets in 2015, his fastball averaged 97.7 mph — the 98th percentile of all major league hurlers, according to Statcast. He finished fourth in NL Rookie of the Year voting after the season.
Despite a five-pitch mix that evolved considerably as he aged, Syndergaard failed to adapt his repertoire in a way that allowed him to endure as a viable starter into his 30s — let alone remain one of the game's elite pitchers.
