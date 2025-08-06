Dodgers' Yoshinobu Yamamoto's House Protected By Unlikely Source in Attempted Robbery
Los Angeles Dodgers ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto was unfortunately the target of an attempted break-in last month.
The report revealed that there was a key reason as to why the would-be burglars scattered before entering the home, and it wasn't just because of staff members being home at the time of the incident.
It was his dog.
Someone at Yamamoto's home called local authorities and turned on the lights when they started to hear commotion, and the pitcher's dog was aggressively barking, deterring the attempted burglars from going on with their plan.
According to law enforcement, three people jumped over the back fence of Yamamoto's residence at around 5:30 a.m. Only a glass door leading into the house was broken and nothing was taken from his residence.
Yamamoto currently has a 2.51 ERA this season across 22 starts. He has thrown 139 strikeouts to just 39 walks through 122 innings pitched. He earned his first-career All-Star selection this past July.
The right-hander is looking to continue his electric season into another productive postseason like he had on the way to the 2024 championship.
After struggling in his first career postseason game last season, Yamamoto had just a 1.72 ERA during Game 5 of the NLDS, Game 5 of the NLCS, and Game 2 of the World Series on the way to hoisting the Commissioner's Trophy.
With the right-hander protecting the Dodgers' defense and his dog seemingly protecting his home on road trips, Yamamoto will look to have another successful October as the regular season winds down.
