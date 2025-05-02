Former Dodgers Infielder Gavin Lux Appears to Take Shot at Playing For LA
Former Dodgers infielder Gavin Lux is having a heck of a start to the 2025 campaign.
As one recalls, Lux was dealt to the Cincinnati Reds in the offseason in exchange for minor league outfielder Mike Sirota and a competitive balance draft pick. It ended a nearly decade-long partnership between Lux and the Dodgers which started when the Wisconsin native was drafted in the first round of the 2016 MLB Draft by L.A.
Lux had decent success with the Dodgers. He did help the squad win a World Series last year, and there were stints where he resembled an elite hitter he was projected to be. Ultimately, a lack of positional versatility coupled with inconsistency at the plate led the Dodgers to giving him a fresh start elsewhere.
And boy, has the fresh start paid off thus far.
Lux is currently hitting .317 with an OPS of .836. Cemented as the cleanup hitter for Tito Francona's ballclub, he was asked about his current tenure with the Reds in a postgame scrum. Despite winning a ton of games with the Dodgers, Lux seems to prefer playing with Cincinnati.
The 27-year-old is more experienced than most at his age as it pertains to big leaguers. He's been a constant participant in the postseason, and that sort of pedigree is something the Reds surely were attracted to.
Lux's time with the Dodgers appeared to be one of those cases where things ran their course. With Tommy Edman breaking out in a massive way, and a host of outfield prospects potentially ready to impact the club within the next couple of years, it didn't make a ton of sense to have Lux on the books.
At the same time, his comments are a bit curious. The Dodgers reportedly have been a very tight-knit group, and the franchise as a whole is often praised for treating its players very well.
There could be some sour grapes from Lux's point of view. At the same time, the Dodgers did have him land in a very good situation. Francona is one of the best managers in the game, and Great American Ball Park is one of the best hitter-friendly venues in the sport.
