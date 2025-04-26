What Does Max Muncy's Future With the Dodgers Look Like? MLB Insider Answers
The Los Angeles Dodgers always had Max Muncy penciled in as their third baseman, but trade rumors swirled this offseason about the All-Star's future with the franchise.
Nolan Arenado made it abundantly clear that he preferred to be traded to the Dodgers this winter, and the speculation even propelled Muncy to address the rumor mill.
“As long as I get to stay around, I don’t care who they bring in,” Muncy said in the offseason. “I think Andrew (Friedman) and Brandon (Gomes) know my stance on that extremely well. I’ve never been one that said ‘No, I’m not going to play this position, I’m not going to play that position. I’m not going to bat in this spot in the order.’ I don’t care. As long as you put me out there, I’ll play wherever they want to put me. As long as it means I’m out there on that field wearing Dodger blue, playing in that stadium. You’re talking about arguably the best defensive third baseman if you look at his numbers. I can see why it would be appealing. To me, it doesn’t matter. I just want to be there and help the team win.”
Beyond Muncy's remarks, the Dodgers also never publicly stated the team was interested in trading for Arenado. Though, the 10-time Gold Glove winner was extremely interested in playing for L.A.
Nevertheless, it appears Muncy is set to stay with the team until his contract expires after the 2026 season.
In a conversation with Dodgers Nation's Doug McKain, MLB insider Bob Nightengale reaffirmed that Muncy is seemingly a lock until the end of next season.
“I do (think he’s back next season) And I mean, picking up $10 million is a no-brainer,” Nightengale said. “I would think they just simply do that, and then play it by ear and see what happens after the end of 2026. He loves it there, obviously. They love him. So I don’t see Muncy going anywhere.”
Like the rest of the lineup, Muncy is also struggling at the plate in the opening month of the season. He is slashing .178/.282/.247 with no home runs, four RBIs, and five doubles. The third baseman has recorded just one hit in his last 15 at-bats.
