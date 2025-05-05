Former Dodgers Infielder Seems to Shade LA Talking About New Team, Manager
Former Dodger Zach McKinstry shared intriguing insights about his experience in Los Angeles, specifically directed at manager Dave Roberts and the organization overall.
McKinstry was traded to the Detroit Tigers in 2023 and has seemingly found his home with the team, enjoying being managed by AJ Hinch.
In a recent interview with Bill Shaikin of the LA Times, McKinstry said that he gets much more information and advice from the Tigers than he did while he was with the Dodgers.
“The Dodgers, they can just go out there and roll out their guys: We’re here, we’re going to beat you,” Zach McKinstry told Shaikin.
“The way we play the game, the way we know the game, the way we know our opponents beforehand, it’s just unmatched. It’s something I’ve never been a part of. We have to strategize and bring our best game every night.”
He also highlighted what he believes are Dave Roberts' strengths as a manager and how these strengths make him uniquely suited to lead a team like the Dodgers.
“Managing superstars like that definitely comes with different challenges,” McKinstry said.
“The way he uses his bullpen; he’s really good at that. Super good manager. He can control the media. He controls his players. He controls that locker room. All good things.”
McKinstry's comments are interesting given how data-driven the Dodgers have been for years now, with president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman bringing an overhaul in how the team operates to rely on analytics.
Before the Dodgers won the 2024 World Series, many wondered if players were in fact over-prepared and they needed a simpler approach.
The Dodgers stuck to their guns by finding several undervalued players and developing them into successful contributors. The team has successfully brought up prospects and revitalized the careers of countless veterans.
The reputation as a player development hub seems to contradict McKinstry's portrayal of the Dodgers merely allowing players to go out and play based on feel with minimal preparation.
It could be that, instead of sour grapes over being moved from the team, the issue for him in Los Angeles was the kind of data and information that was provided.
Hinch and the Tigers could communicate information to McKinstry in a way that works better for him.
While the Dodgers' way did not work for McKinstry, the right decision to trade him was made in the end, as it has given the outfielder a new lease on life in the majors, while the Dodgers are doing just fine roster-wise.
