Dodgers' Best Reliever Last Year May Be Even Better in 2025 Per Latest Update
Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Michael Kopech is setting high expectations for his 2025 season, hoping to return better than ever this year.
The 29-year-old was moved to the 60-day injured list on May 1 due to a shoulder injury that he is rehabilitating at the Dodgers’ spring training facility this weekend in Glendale, Arizona.
He powered through severe forearm discomfort while pitching in the 2024 postseason, and after the title-winning season, he received treatment for shoulder inflammation and forearm issues.
Kopech is progressing with his injury rehabilitation as he throws in the bullpen and is set to face live batters soon.
As he prepares for his return to the mound, the right-hander is seemingly working on adding more pitches to his arsenal and refining his mechanics.
“I’m working on potentially mixing in a third pitch,” Kopech said.
“What that will be and what that looks like, we don’t know. I was happy with a fastball/cutter combination last year, but if there is something else I can bring to the mound, shortening at-bats can help me too.
“I had some some strikeouts at the end of the year last year, but I racked up a lot of long innings too and (potential) quick innings weren’t all that quick.”
The Dodgers acquired Michael Kopech via trade from the Chicago White Sox. He was coming off a terrible season in 2023, during which he recorded -1.0 WAR and a shocking 5.43 ERA.
He turned things around significantly in 2024, with a 3.46 ERA and an 11.7 strikeouts per nine innings rate.
If Kopech returns at full strength and enhances his strikeout ability, he could become one of the most valuable pitchers in the league.
