Dodgers All-Star Opens Up on 'Emotional' Home Run
Dodgers infielder Max Muncy went 2-for-4 in Los Angeles' victory over the Miami Marlins on Wednesday, hitting his first home run of the year along with a triple.
It marked one of Muncy's strongest games so far in 2025, a season filled with low points. He is batting .194/.309/301 this season, with only four RBIs.
Muncy has been a below-replacement-level player so far, with a -0.1 WAR, raising concerns among fans about his sluggish start to his 10th season in the majors at the age of 34.
More news: Former Dodgers Infielder Gavin Lux Appears to Take Shot at Playing For LA
In the 29 games he has played, Muncy holds a career-high strikeout rate of 31.8 percent, a below-average run creation rate, and overall abysmal offensive numbers.
His performance against Miami could signal a turning point for the Dodgers' fan favorite, as he finally notched his first dinger of the year.
“It was huge for me,” Muncy after the game.
“Almost a little emotional. This clubhouse is very tight, it’s very close. Everyone cares about each other in here and we all just want to win.
“For us to win, everyone needs to be clicking. It’s something this whole clubhouse buys into. Just to get that kind of greeting, it felt amazing.”
More news: MLB Makes Major Change to Shohei Ohtani At-Bat That Helps Dodgers Star
Muncy is a streaky hitter who can get hot and stay hot quickly, inspiring some optimism that he can turn around his season.
His approach at the plate is not overly aggressive, as he has only a 22.7 percent chase rate, which is in the 79th percentile. What he is really struggling with is his whiff rate, which stands at 27.7 percent, placing him in the 33rd percentile.
His bat speed is only in the 42nd percentile, which indicates that his swing is slower and that he is late getting to pitches, though his eye remains as sharp as ever.
Also, there isn't any panic setting in, which means if he keeps himself in check and steady while adjusting his swing to speed it up, Muncy could see more success and become a key contributor on a team that needs to support its stars.
More news: What Does Max Muncy's Future With the Dodgers Look Like? MLB Insider Answers
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.