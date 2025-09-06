Former Dodgers Manager Passes Away at 82
Former Los Angeles Dodgers manager Davey Johnson passed away Friday, at the age of 82.
Johnson managed the Dodgers in 1999 and 2000, and won his 1,000th career game as a manager with LA. He managed from 1984-2013, and featured for the New York Mets, Cincinnati Reds, Baltimore Orioles and Washington Nationals in addition to the Dodgers in MLB.
Johnson finished his time with the Dodgers with 163 wins and 161 losses, with the Dodgers being the only team he managed where he didn't make the postseason.
Johnson won the World Series as a manager with the Mets in 1986. It was the only season in his career as a manager in which he won the pennant. He ended his managing days with the Nats in 2013 with an all-time record of 1,372-1,071 — with two ties — for a .562 winning percentage.
He won two Manager of the Year awards, once in 1997 with the Orioles and the other in 2012 with the Nationals. He also managed the National League in the 1987 All-Star Game.
Johnson also had a 13-year career as a player, where he played for the Baltimore Orioles, Atlanta Braves, Chicago Cubs and Philadelphia Phillies.
He began his career with the Orioles, where he placed third in Rookie of the Year voting and made three consecutive All-Star Games, then moved to Atlanta after eight years with the O's. He spent three years with the Braves, making the final All-Star Game of his career, and played for the Phillies and Cubs in the final two seasons of his career after a year in NPB.
The infielder batted .261 during his career, posting a .744 OPS during his days as a player. He won two World Series with the Orioles during his playing career, and also had three Gold Gloves. He was inducted to the Orioles Hall of Fame in 1997 with Harry Dalton and Rick Dempsey.
Johnson is survived by his wife, Susan.
