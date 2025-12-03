Dodgers Predicted to Poach Edwin Diaz From NL Rival

The Los Angeles Dodgers have to upgrade their bullpen this offseason.

It's arguably the biggest point of emphasis and area of need as the team looks to win its third-straight World Series title.

A host of arms faltered in 2025, whether due to injuries, ineffectiveness, or both. In this case, the Dodgers need a right-handed high-leverage arm in the worst way. Mark Feinsand of MLB.com believes that New York Mets closer Edwin Diaz — the premier reliever on the market — would be an excellent fit for the team.

"Even after signing Tanner Scott a year ago, the Dodgers found themselves searching for an answer in the ninth inning by the end of the season. Roki Sasaki filled the role through the postseason, but he’s expected to return to the rotation, leaving a vacancy in the ninth inning. Díaz opted out of the final two years of his record-setting, five-year, $102 million contract with the Mets, and whether or not he exceeds that with his next deal, he’s a perfect fit for a team that never hesitates to spend."

As Feinsand mentioned, the signing of Scott a year ago could result in the Dodgers being a bit gunshy in ponying up another megadeal to a reliever. Scott was abysmal this past year and didn't even feature for the team in the postseason despite being billed as the team's closer for much of the year.

Diaz does fit this team exceptionally well. He's notched over 250 career saves and could very well be a Hall of Famer when it's all said and done. The 31-year-old has a whip for a right arm — registering an average fastball of 97.2 mph.

However, it's the tilt and movement on his pitches that make Diaz elite. The slider is a true wipeout pitch when playing off the heavy fastball.

Analytics-wise, Diaz is coming off a phenomenal year. He ranks above the 94th percentile in whiff percentage, chase percentage, xBA, xERA, barrel percentage, and extension. In other words, he's among the filthiest relievers in the game by limiting contact via the strikeout.

It'll be interesting to see what the Dodgers do here. Diaz is looking to garner the last big deal of his career. With the Mets recently agreeing to a multi-year deal with Devin Williams, the door to get Diaz may have opened up just a bit.

