Former Dodgers Outfielder Sentenced to More Than 6 Years in Prison: Report
Former Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Raul Mondesi has reportedly been sentenced to six years and nine months in prison — plus a fine of 30 million pesos [approximately $500,000], per Spanish-speaking outlet Listin Diario.
The San Cristóbal Collegiate Court sentenced the former Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder on Friday for embezzlement during his tenure as mayor of San Cristóbal from 2010-16.
The decision was made after the prosecutor's office and the defense reached an agreement. Under the agreement, Mondesi completes the sentence imposed by the judges against him after serving six years of house arrest. He was originally sentenced for corruption and mishandling of public funds for the first time back in 2017.
Former general secretary of the mayor's office, Bienvenido Araujo Japa, the former treasurer, Jesús Antonio Ferreira, and the former comptroller, Pedro Cordero, were also sentenced.
Mondesi began his MLB career with the Dodgers, unanimously winning National League Rookie of the Year in 1994. The two-time Gold Glove winner also spent time with the Toronto Blue Jays, New York Yankees, Arizona Diamondbacks, Pittsburgh Pirates, Los Angeles Angels, and Atlanta Braves.
Mondesi made the All-Star team in 1995 and finished his career with a .372 batting average, 271 home runs, and 860 RBIs. He last played in 2005 with the Braves and began his political career shortly after. He was elected mayor of his hometown on May 10, 2010.