Former Dodgers Pitcher Signs With 2024 Playoff Rival
The New York Mets signed right-handed relief pitcher Dylan Covey to a one-year major league contract. The franchise announced their first MLB contract of the offseason via X on Thursday.
Covey has played five seasons in the Major Leagues but has yet to appear in an MLB game since 2023. The 33-year-old endured a right shoulder strain at the end of March, causing him to start the season on the 15-day injured list. He was sent on rehab assignments with Double-A Reading Fightin Phils and Triple-A Lehigh Valley IronPigs. However, he was sent outright to Triple-A Lehigh Valley the same day he was reactivated. Covey elected free agency on Oct. 10.
The Oakland Athletics drafted Covey as the No. 131 overall pick in the fourth round of the 2013 MLB draft. However, he did not make his MLB debut until April 14, 2017, with the Chicago White Sox, who claimed him off waivers in Dec. 2016.
In addition to the White Sox, Covey has made MLB appearances with the Boston Red Sox, Los Angeles Dodgers, and Philadelphia Phillies. In Feb. 2020, the Tampa Bay Rays signed Covey as a free agent to a minor league contract. Although the Rays invited Covey to spring training, he did not make an MLB appearance with the franchise. Five months later, Tampa Bay traded Covey to the Red Sox.
After making eight MLB appearances with the Red Sox, Covey played two seasons in the Chinese Professuonal Baseball League in 2021 and 2022. In the overseas league, he made 33 starts and recorded a 3.63 ERA, 138 strikeouts, and 67 walks.
The Dodgers signed Covey to a minor league contract in Jan. 2023. He made one appearance in the Major Leagues, logging a 4.50 ERA, and threw three strikeouts and one walk across four innings against the Minnesota Twins.
However, the Los Angeles native’s dream of pitching for his hometown team was shortlived. Covey wasdesignated for assignment the next dayto make space on the roster forright-handed pitcher Andre Jackson. Two days later, the Phillies claimed Covey off waivers.
Throughout his single-season stint with the Dodgers, Covey spent the majority of the season with Triple-A Oklahoma City. He made six starts in seven appearances, accruing a 4.22 ERA and recording 28 strikeouts and 18 walks across 32 innings.
Except for Edwin Díaz, Covey is theonly Mets reliever with a guaranteed contract. The Mets will have many open spots in their bullpen next season, giving Covey a chance to make his return to the Major League mound.