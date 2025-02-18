Former Dodgers Pitcher Signs With NL West Rival
Shelby Miller, a former Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher, is returning for a second stint with the Arizona Diamondbacks.
The National League West rival and Miller have reportedly agreed to a minor-league deal, which includes an invitation to major league camp. Miller has the opportunity to earn $1 million if he makes the team, with the potential for an additional $750,000 in bonuses, according to Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic.
Miller’s first tenure with the Diamondbacks came from 2016 to 2018, after a highly criticized trade with the Braves that sent Dansby Swanson and Ender Inciarte to Atlanta.
It was a disappointing stretch for Miller, as Arizona had hoped he would be a key part of the rotation alongside Zack Greinke.
However, Miller struggled, finishing 2016 with a 6.15 ERA over 101 innings. The next year, he underwent Tommy John surgery due to an elbow injury, limiting him to just 38 innings over the following two seasons.
In total, he made 28 starts with the Diamondbacks, posting a 6.35 ERA.
Since leaving Arizona, Miller has reinvented himself as a reliever. He discussed the transition in an exclusive interview with Jack Sommers of Diamondbacks on SI.
"Getting three outs is a lot easier than going seven," Miller said. "It's definitely been different. Getting the body ready as you get older. Having to be ready every day is a challenge. You've got the training staff—the best one in the big leagues I've ever been around here."
Miller added that being ready every day hasn’t been tough, crediting his mindset shift.
"It’s probably helped me a little bit, for sure."
He has an opt-out after spring training, with additional opt-outs during the season, according to Sommers. Miller isn’t rushing ahead but appreciates the familiarity of returning to Arizona.
"Not much has changed," he said. "It’s nice to see familiar faces. That’s one thing I really wanted. Playing for nine teams over the past five years. I wanted to come somewhere I knew and was familiar with. It felt good to be back."
Miller has posted solid numbers since transitioning to the bullpen, including a standout 1.71 ERA in 36 appearances for the Dodgers, with 42 strikeouts in 42 innings.
However, last season he struggled more, finishing with a 4.53 ERA in 55.2 innings for the Tigers.
