Former Dodgers Pitcher Suffers MLB's Freakiest Injury of 2024 Season
Former Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Ryan Pepiot is on the injured list for the most unusual of injuries — a knee infection caused by a bug bite.
Pepiot, who now plays for the Tampa Bay Rays, was likely bitten by a spider, causing his knee to become infected and swell to the "size of a softball."
Pepiot spent 60 hours in the hospital to get treated for the bite, and is currently on the 15-day injured list.
"It was kind of a scary thing," Pepiot said, via Ryan Bass. "I've had bug bites all the time, but never something that, swelled up to where I couldn't put any weight on my leg."
Pepiot has not pitched since July 14, but has begun the recovery process by throwing 20-25 pitches off the mound Monday. Pepiot has made 17 starts this season and is 6-5 with a 3.92 ERA and 94 strikeouts.
The 26-year-old right-hander is in his first season with the Rays after he was traded to Tampa Bay last December as part of the Tyler Glasnow trade. The Dodgers traded Pepiot and Jonny DeLuca to the Rays in exchange for Glasnow and Manuel Margot.
Before the trade, Pepiot rose the ranks through the Dodgers' farm system. A 2019 third-round pick, Pepiot made his MLB debut in 2022. He pitched nine games that year including seven starts, going 3-0 with a 3.47 ERA and 42 strikeouts.
Pepiot then began the 2023 season injured with a strained oblique, keeping him from rejoining the Dodgers until late in the season. He returned and appeared in eight games, going 2-1 with a 2.14 ERA and 38 strikeouts.
The Dodgers now have Glasnow, who began the season as the team's top starter. Glasnow is 8-6 with a 3.47 ERA and 147 strikeouts through 19 starts. Margot was traded to the Minnesota Twins in order to clear a roster spot for the signing of utility player Kiké Hernandez.