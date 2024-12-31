Former Dodgers Pitcher Tragically Dies at 37
Former Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Juan Jaime has died of a heart attack, according to MLB reporter Hector Gomez.
Jaime was 37.
Jaime was part of a six-player trade in May 2015 that sent Juan Uribe from the Dodgers to the Braves during a series between the two teams in Los Angeles. The deal brought Jaime, Alberto Callaspo, Eric Stults, and Ian Thomas to the Dodgers, while Uribe and pitcher Chris Withrow headed to Atlanta.
More news: Dodgers Take First Big Step in Roki Sasaki Pursuit
However, Jaime never appeared in a big league game for the Dodgers. He made seven appearances for the Triple-A Oklahoma City Dodgers, allowing two runs and striking out seven batters in 9.2 innings.
After playing in the Dominican Republic, Mexico, and Colombia, Jaime joined the Tigres de Cartagena for the 2024-25 Colombian Winter League season. He made seven starts, finishing with a 2-3 record and an impressive 1.59 ERA over 39.2 innings.
"We express our deepest regret for this unfortunate loss," the team said in a statement Saturday, "sending a message of strength and solidarity to all of his family and loved ones."
Originally from San Cristobal in the Dominican Republic, Jaime signed as an amateur free agent with the Montreal Expos in late 2004, just before the team relocated and became the Washington Nationals.
The reliever moved on to the Arizona Diamondbacks organization before the 2010 season but arm injuries derailed his tenure there. He underwent Tommy John surgery and missed the entire 2010 and 2011 seasons.
Jaime resumed his career with High-A Lynchburg in the Braves organization in 2012 and eventually made it to the majors in 2014. He debuted for Atlanta on June 20 against his former team, the Nationals, pitching a scoreless inning with two strikeouts.
That season, he posted a 5.84 ERA over 16 appearances for the Braves. In 2015, he made two MLB appearances, allowing one run over 1 ⅓ innings. His time in the big leagues ended that year after being designated for assignment in April and traded to the Dodgers in May.
Jaime ventured to Japan ahead of the 2016 season. That year, he played in six games for the Chunichi Dragons in Nippon Professional Baseball.