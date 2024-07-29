Former Dodgers Pitcher Tragically Dies in Traffic Accident: Reports
Former Dodgers pitcher Reyes Moronta passed away Sunday, reported by multiple outlets and confirmed by his most recent team, the Bravos de León of the Mexican League:
The Bravos de León, his team in the Mexican League this season, announced his death on their official Twitter/X account. Moronta had been released by the team just this past Thursday.
A right-handed reliever, Moronta joined the Dodgers in March 2022, appearing in 22 games and pitching 23.2 innings with a 4.18 ERA. He struck out 27 batters while walking 10. He also pitched in 11 games for Triple-A Oklahoma City, posting a 2.70 ERA over 10 innings.
Moronta began his MLB career with the San Francisco Giants, debuting in Sept. 2017 after signing as a 16-year-old from the Dominican Republic. He played 136 games for the Giants until he became a free agent after the 2021 season.
His stint with the Dodgers ended when he was designated for assignment in Aug. 2022, and Moronta finished the season with the Arizona Diamondbacks. He made his final major league appearance with the Angels in May 2023, ending his career with a 3.05 ERA and 202 strikeouts over 171.1 innings.
Hector Gomez reported that Moronta died on his way home Sunday. According to the Dominican news outlet El Pregonero, the accident occurred in the Quinigua neighborhood of the Santiago province.