Former Dodgers Pitcher Who Netted LA Top Prospect DFA’d Again
The Toronto Blue Jays designated former Los Angeles Dodgers reliever Mitch White for assignment, the club announced the move on Thursday.
White was once a promising prospect for the Dodgers where he posted a 3.58 earned run average In his three years with the team. He was dealt to Toronto on Aug. 2, 2022, and things began to shift in the wrong direction for him.
Across 24 big league appearances for the Blue Jays, White threw 65.2 innings, and posted a 7.26 ERA, with an 8.8 walk rate and a 16.4 strikeout rate. He spent the majority of his time in Toronto going back and forth between the big leagues and Triple-A Buffalo until he was traded to San Francisco on April 20 of this season.
The Giants designated him for assignment on May 5 and traded him to Milwaukee on May 10. White made six appearances with the Brewers, pitching 8.1 innings and allowing six earned runs on eight hits and four walks (two of them intentional).
White has tossed 23.2 innings and been roughed up for a 7.23 ERA between the Blue Jays, Giants, and Brewers. He is out of minor-league options so, he has to be traded, placed on waivers, or released within the next week.