Former Dodgers Relief Pitcher Thriving With New Team
When the Dodgers signed Yoshinobu Yamamoto to a 12-year, $325 million contract, they had to dump a player off their 40-man roster.
They chose pitcher Bryan Hudson, who had a 7.27 ERA in six relief appearances last season. He was designated for assignment on Dec. 27, 2023, and traded to the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for left-handed pitcher Justin Chambers on Jan. 3.
These days, Hudson has been electric out of the Brewers bullpen. He’s 4-0 with a 1.13 ERA in 21 games. He exceeded all expectations and should be in consideration for the All-Star Game and maybe even National League Rookie of the Year.
As of May 27, Hudson ranked second in reliever ERA (0.59), sixth in strikeouts (36), sixth in WHIP (0.73), sixth in innings pitched (30.1), and ninth in batting average against (.147) among his peers with a minimum 20 innings pitched. He has also stranded 85 percent of runners.
Is it possible that the Dodgers undervalued Hudson before trading him?
The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal interviewed Brewers general manager Matt Arnold, who credited the team’s scouting staff for identifying Hudson’s ability, and pitching coach Chris Hook and assistant pitching coach Jim Henderson for enhancing it.
"It’s even better than what we heard, which was already great," Arnold told Rosenthal. "He has every right to be considered an All-Star this year, honestly.”