Inside The Dodgers

Former Dodgers Reliever Involved in 1-For-1 Trade Heads to NL Rival

Noah Camras

Apr 15, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners relief pitcher Tyson Miller pitches to the
Apr 15, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners relief pitcher Tyson Miller pitches to the / Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

A former Los Angeles Dodgers reliever is on the move yet again.

On Tuesday, the Chicago Cubs officially acquired right-handed pitcher Tyson Miller from the Seattle Mariners in exchange for infielder Jake Slaughter. To make room on the 40-man roster for Miller, the Cubs designated left-handed pitcher Richard Lovelady for assignment.

Miller was drafted in the fourth round of the 2016 MLB Draft by the Cubs. He made his debut in 2020, allowing three earned runs across five innings.

In 2022, Miller returned with the Texas Rangers, where he threw 10.2 innings and allowed 13 earned runs. Then, he bounced around in 2023, playing with the Milwaukee Brewers, Dodgers, and New York Mets.

In total, Miller made 10 appearances in 2023, sporting a 4.70 ERA in 15.1 innings pitched. With the Dodgers, he made two appearances, allowing two earned runs across four innings of work.

Miller has enjoyed his best season in 2024, making nine appearances for Seattle and sporting a 3.09 ERA in 11.2 innings. He has 12 strikeouts to just one walk, and has allowed opposing hitters to hit just .186 this season.

Miller will now head to Chicago to try to bolster their bullpen, one that currently ranks 24th in Major League Baseball with a 4.61 ERA.

Published
Noah Camras

NOAH CAMRAS

Noah graduated from USC in 2022 with a B.A. in Journalism and a minor in Sports Media Studies. He is the lead editor for Inside the Dodgers. He was born and raised in Los Angeles, and grew up a fan of all LA sports. 