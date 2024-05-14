Former Dodgers Reliever Involved in 1-For-1 Trade Heads to NL Rival
A former Los Angeles Dodgers reliever is on the move yet again.
On Tuesday, the Chicago Cubs officially acquired right-handed pitcher Tyson Miller from the Seattle Mariners in exchange for infielder Jake Slaughter. To make room on the 40-man roster for Miller, the Cubs designated left-handed pitcher Richard Lovelady for assignment.
Miller was drafted in the fourth round of the 2016 MLB Draft by the Cubs. He made his debut in 2020, allowing three earned runs across five innings.
In 2022, Miller returned with the Texas Rangers, where he threw 10.2 innings and allowed 13 earned runs. Then, he bounced around in 2023, playing with the Milwaukee Brewers, Dodgers, and New York Mets.
In total, Miller made 10 appearances in 2023, sporting a 4.70 ERA in 15.1 innings pitched. With the Dodgers, he made two appearances, allowing two earned runs across four innings of work.
Miller has enjoyed his best season in 2024, making nine appearances for Seattle and sporting a 3.09 ERA in 11.2 innings. He has 12 strikeouts to just one walk, and has allowed opposing hitters to hit just .186 this season.
Miller will now head to Chicago to try to bolster their bullpen, one that currently ranks 24th in Major League Baseball with a 4.61 ERA.