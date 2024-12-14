Former Dodgers Reliever Signs With National League Rival
The Atlanta Braves have signed former Los Angeles Dodgers reliever Wander Suero, reports Matt Eddy of Baseball America. It is a minor league deal and presumably has an invite to spring training.
Suero, 33, appeared in five games with the Dodgers in 2023 before appearing in just one with the Houston Astros in 2024. With L.A. in 2023, he pitched 8.0 innings, sporting a 7.88 ERA with nine strikeouts. This past season with the Astros, he faced one batter, allowing a walk-off RBI single to Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez, which scored the ghost runner. That was his lone MLB appearance.
Suero initially signed with the Washington Nationals as an amateur free agent back in 2010. He debuted with the Nationals in 2018, and made 185 appearances with them from 2018-21. His best season was his first, as he had a 3.59 ERA in 47.2 innings pitched. He had a 4.54 ERA across 71.1 innings in 2019, and was a part of the World Series winning Nationals squad. He made four appearances that postseason, compiling a 4.50 ERA.
In 2020, he had a 3.80 ERA across 23.2 innings. In 2021, he had a 6.33 ERA across 42.2 innings pitched.
Now, Suero will look to revitalize his career in Atlanta. In addition to spending time in the Dodgers and Astros organizations, he also spent time in the Los Angeles Angels organization in 2022.