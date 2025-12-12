Dodgers Notes: LA's Potential Trade Package for Tarik Skubal, Michael Kopech Linked to NL Rival, More

The Los Angeles Dodgers are reportedly interested in starting pitcher Tarik Skubal, the ace who just earned his second American League Cy Young Award.

Skubal is expected to hit free agency after the upcoming season, leaving him in limbo. The Tigers are reportedly unlikely to offer him the contract he will demand, which will force them to decide whether it's better to keep him and pursue another playoff run or to get a return so the pitcher doesn't walk for nothing.

The Dodgers have the best starting rotation in baseball, so they don't need Skubal, but he would make an already strong group even better, benefiting the entire roster.

A trade is still far from done, though there is some momentum, and the Dodgers have a trade package that could tempt the Tigers into trading him.

In other news, relief pitcher Michael Kopech has been linked to another team, the San Francisco Giants, amid his free agency. He struggled to get settled after returning from injury last season, which caused him not to be a factor in the playoffs.

Dodgers Tweets of the Day

Freddie Freeman explains why he’s so welcoming to opposing players when they get to 1B.



Freddie is a prime example of being an amazing human but a killer on the baseball field at the same time, like many of his Dodgers teammates 🫡



🎥: 6-1-1 Podcast/MLB pic.twitter.com/XDIAX9TxNN — Dodgers Nation (@DodgersNation) December 11, 2025

Dave Roberts said that Dalton Rushing could get more time at catcher:



"I could see Dalton playing a little bit of first base. With Will Smith last year, we cut back a little bit of his playing time. I think there could be more of that to give Dalton a little bit of runway." pic.twitter.com/9OK985nL3d — Doug McKain (@DMAC_LA) December 11, 2025

