Dodgers Notes: LA's Potential Trade Package for Tarik Skubal, Michael Kopech Linked to NL Rival, More
The Los Angeles Dodgers are reportedly interested in starting pitcher Tarik Skubal, the ace who just earned his second American League Cy Young Award.
Skubal is expected to hit free agency after the upcoming season, leaving him in limbo. The Tigers are reportedly unlikely to offer him the contract he will demand, which will force them to decide whether it's better to keep him and pursue another playoff run or to get a return so the pitcher doesn't walk for nothing.
The Dodgers have the best starting rotation in baseball, so they don't need Skubal, but he would make an already strong group even better, benefiting the entire roster.
A trade is still far from done, though there is some momentum, and the Dodgers have a trade package that could tempt the Tigers into trading him.
In other news, relief pitcher Michael Kopech has been linked to another team, the San Francisco Giants, amid his free agency. He struggled to get settled after returning from injury last season, which caused him not to be a factor in the playoffs.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Dodgers news (click the headline for the full article):
What a Possible Tarik Skubal Trade Package Could Look Like For the Dodgers
