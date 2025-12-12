Will the Dodgers Sign Kiké Hernandez in Free Agency?

Los Angeles Dodgers fan favorite Enrique Hernandez is a free agent, but his future remains uncertain due to his recent injury.

Hernandez tore a muscle in his elbow, which led to him having surgery on that part of his arm. He sustained the injury in May of this past season. It forced him to go on the injury list, and even when he returned, he was still playing through the injury, which caused the tendon to detach from the bone.

Hernandez does it all for the Dodgers, providing a veteran voice that keeps things light during the grind of a complete baseball season. He also plays nearly every position, and his greatest strength is his ability to deliver in clutch moments.

He is 34 years old now, though, and the Dodgers will have to balance his presence on the team with their need for youth, according to Doug McKain of Dodgers Nation.

"The Dodgers are interested in re-signing Kike Hernandez after they re-signed Miguel Rojas, but they do want to infuse that bench with some youth," McKain said.

"So they're not looking to necessarily do it at these major positions, but the Dodgers have shown and made it known that they want to get a little younger on the bench.

"The writings on the wall, now all, all signs point to Kike Hernandez being back with the Dodgers after that Miguel Rojas signing. I'm very confident that's going to happen.

"You just have to wait towards spring training when that 60 day IL opens up and he can sign, go on it, and then he can rehab and hopefully he's back in a couple of months and hopefully he's ready to go in the post season."

Hernandez signed a $6.5 million deal last winter that was only for one season. Another contract around that amount with the possibility of a couple more years could be on the horizon for him.

His skillset is not irreplaceable, but Hernandez's presence for the fanbase and the other members of the team has been hailed as a necessity. As long as he plays at a decent level, it is hard to imagine that Hernandez is not on the Dodgers in some capacity.

