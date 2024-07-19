Former Dodgers Top Prospect Involved in 2 Blockbuster Trades to Undergo UCL Surgery
Washington Nationals right-handed pitcher Josiah Gray, once a top prospect in the Los Angeles Dodgers' organization, has a partially torn UCL and will have season-ending surgery next week, he told reporters on Friday. Gray said he doesn't know if he'll need a full Tommy John surgery or internal brace, but he will miss the rest of this season and some of next season.
Gray, 26, was only able to make two starts this season, and he struggled, allowing 13 earned runs across 8.1 innings of work. He then was placed on the injured list in early April with a flexor strain, and was transferred to the 60-day IL in early July.
Now, Gray's season is officially over, and he faces a long rehab and recovery before he's able to return to a mound.
Gray was drafted by the Cincinnati Reds in the second round of the 2018 MLB Draft. He was then traded to the Dodgers along with Jeter Downs and Homer Bailey in a massive salary dump trade that sent Matt Kemp, Yasiel Puig, Alex Wood, and Kyle Farmer out.
Gray debuted with the Dodgers in 2021, and made two appearances with L.A. before being one of the headliners in a blockbuster trade that brought Max Scherzer and Trea Turner to Los Angeles at the trade deadline. Gray, the Dodgers' No. 2 prospect at the time, was traded along with Keibert Ruiz (the No. 1 prospect), Donovan Casey, and Gerardo Carrilo.
After struggling in 2022, Gray had his best season in 2023, sporting a 3.91 ERA across 159 innings of work. He even made the All-Star team after a first half in which he had a 3.41 ERA across 100.1 innings.
Gray will now be on the shelf for the next year or so, which is a big blow for him and the Nationals.