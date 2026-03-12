Dodgers Facing Logistical Hurdles for White House Visit During 2026 Season

Last month it was reported the Los Angeles Dodgers accepted an invitation from President Donald Trump to visit the White House in recognition of defeating the Toronto Blue Jays in the 2025 World Series.

However, no details of the expected trip were provided at the time, and there continues to be uncertainty over the timing. It had been presumed the Dodgers would plan their visit with President Trump and other politicians to coincide with playing a road series against the Washigton Nationals.

But according to Bill Plunkett of the Southern California News Group, that is not when the Dodgers are going to be part of a ceremony at the White House.

The Dodgers’ first road trip of the regular season will start in Washington with three games against the Nationals on April 3-5. But sources confirmed that the Dodgers will not visit the White House.

Not planning to tie together a trip to the nation's capital with also going to the White House is a different strategy than what the Dodgers employed last season.

When can Dodgers visit the White House?

Assuming that the Dodgers would repeat last year's approach was rooted in the team having an off day before beginning a three-game series against the Nationals from April 3-5. Moreover, the Dodgers conclude their homestand with a 5:20 p.m. PT first pitch on April 1.

It was reasoned the team would depart from Los Angeles following that game in order to be in Washington D.C. the following morning for a celebration in the East Room. However, it instead appears the Dodgers are going to remain in Los Angeles on April 1 and use the next morning as a travel day.

Last season the Dodgers went to the White House the morning of their series opener against the Nationals. That's not plausible this season due to the April 3 game representing the Nationals' home opener and thus coming with a 1:05 p.m. local start time.

Other dates the Dodgers could potentially squeeze in a stop in Washington D.C. are April 9, May 21, June 25, July 16 and July 23.

April 9 is an off day sandwiched between the Dodgers completing a series in Toronto and starting their homestand. The team conceivably could fly south from Toronto before making their way to Los Angeles, but it would require additional travel.

That also is the case for off days on May 21and June 25. In May, the Dodgers would need to fly further east to attend a ceremony at the White House before backtracking for the start of a series in Milwaukee on May 22.

In June, the team could fly east from Minnesota before making their way back to Southern California for the start of a weekend series at Petco Park on June 26. Again, an unlikely scenario.

So it leaves July 16 and 23 as the least-disruptive options. However, July 16 would require players to sacrifice one day from their All-Star break. The Dodgers start a three-game series at Yankee Stadium the following night.

July 23 is an off day in between the Dodgers playing road series against the Philadelphia Phillies and Mets.