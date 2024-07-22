Former Dodgers World Series Champion Cut by NL Central Team
The Cincinnati Reds made some roster moves before starting the second half of their season. One of those included designating former Los Angeles Dodgers utility man Edwin Rios for assignment.
Rios was out of options so he couldn't be sent back to the minors without being put on waivers first. Saturday, he cleared outright waivers and elected free agency.
The left-handed power hitter appeared in five games for the Reds at the big league level and went 1-for-9 with a walk and a run scored. Before he was recalled, he appeared in 50 games with Triple-A Louisville and hit .243/.340/.486 with 21 extra-base hits.
Outfielder Stuart Fairchild was activated from the 10-day injured list on Friday, which forced the Reds to decide Rios because there wasn't a roster spot available for both.
Outfielder Jake Fraley also returned from a family medical emergency, Austin Slater was acquired from San Francisco and Rece Hinds was nothing short of incredible, slashing .423/.464/1.192 in his first seven major league games prior to Rios being DFA'd.
There simply wasn't any room for Rios. He was given a couple of starts at first base and a few pinch-hitting opportunities but it was next to impossible to get him into the lineup with those developments in the outfield.
In 50 games this season at Louisville, Rios has a .243/.340/.486 slash line with 11 home runs and 27 RBIs. He's spent more time at the Triple-A level (244 games) than the major-league level (135 games) since making his debut with the Dodgers in 2019.
Rios, 30, is a career .202/.290/.455 hitter with 21 homers and 45 RBIs in his major league career.