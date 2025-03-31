Former Padres Star, Dodgers Nemesis Faces Suspension After Testing Positive for Banned Substance: Report
When the Los Angeles Dodgers faced off against the San Diego Padres in last season's National League Division Series, Jurickson Profar was the subject of many jeers from Dodger fans the entire series.
A home run robbery at the expense of superstar Mookie Betts followed by prolonged eye contact with the home fans sitting in the area certainly didn't help the agitation of the rivalry.
His verbal jawing with catcher Will Smith earlier in the season didn't help either.
After Game 5, the Dodgers were on their way to another World Series win as Profar and his team started the offseason early.
Monday afternoon, MLB insider Mike Rodriguez reported that the now Atlanta Braves outfielder reportedly tested positive for a banned substance by MLB and will be awaiting a suspension.
The Dodgers and Braves begin a three-game series at Dodger Stadium on Monday night.
Fans were hoping to see a continuation of the Smith-Profar saga as the catcher’s comments last April took shots at Profar’s play when the outfielder thought a Dodgers pitcher was targeting him with a fourth-inning pitch. Profar appeared to say something to Smith and a bench-clearing altercation ensued.
“I don’t know what his deal was. He thought we were trying to throw at him. I don’t know why we would’ve thrown at him. He’s kind of irrelevant. But I don’t know," Smith said. "He started mouthing off and everybody came out. I don’t know why he was throwing such a big deal about that.”
After just four games with Atlanta, all losses to his former team, Profar appears set to miss a major chunk of time in 2025. His 16 plate appearances featured three hits, three strikeouts, and a walk.
Last season, Profar posted career-high numbers in WAR (3.6), batting average (.280), OPS (.839), home runs (24), and RBIs (85).
In addition to his first All-Star and Silver Slugger honors, Profar also finished No. 14 in National League MVP voting.
As for the Braves, they are still looking for their first regular season win after a sluggish start in San Diego. It won’t be easy as Atlanta kicks off a three-game series against the Dodgers Monday night.
