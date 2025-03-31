Longtime Dodgers Trade Target Was About to Be Dealt Last Month
The Los Angeles Dodgers acquired numerous stars this offseason, but the defending champions had been linked to one player in particular that made it known he wanted to be traded to L.A.
Third baseman Nolan Arenado was on the trade block all winter long, and it was evident his preferred trade destination was Los Angeles. St. Louis Cardinals insider John Denton revealed Arenado was unwilling to go anywhere else until getting a firm 'no' from the Dodgers.
“He doesn’t want to do something in sort of a panic move this time of year," Denton said over the offseason to Dodgers Nation. "He wants to wait and see what his best options are. I think we all know, we all understand — Nolan Arenado wants to be told ‘No’ by the Dodgers."
Nonetheless, as the offseason unfolded, MLB insider Jeff Passan reported the Boston Red Sox as the most reasonable landing spot for Arenado.
“With the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers seen as long shots to make a move for Arenado, an eight-time All-Star third baseman, the Red Sox remain the landing spot that makes the most sense,” Passan wrote. “Though Arenado used his no-trade clause to block a deal to Houston this winter, he would waive it to end up in Boston, according to sources.”
The deal was extremely close to transpiring, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, until Alex Bregman came into the picture. He eventually signed a deal with Boston, and that was the end of Arenado's journey on the trade block (at least for now).
"The Boston Red Sox were deep into trades talks and on the verge of acquiring Nolan Arenado from the St. Louis Cardinals until Alex Bregman dropped into their laps," Nightengale wrote.
The Dodgers can never be counted out of a blockbuster trade, but for now, there would be no place for Arenado.
However, Max Muncy's contract expires after the 2025 season, so that could be a whole different story next offseason.
